Electioneering gathers pace in K.R. Pet Assembly segment

Electioneering for the December 5 byelection to K.R. Pet Assembly segment gathered pace on Thursday with prominent leaders from all the three major parties holding rallies and addressing public meetings.

Former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition in State Assembly, Siddaramaiah, campaigned for Congress nominee K.B. Chandrashekar at different villages in K.R. Pet taluk.

The fans honoured Mr. Siddaramaiah with 200 kg flower petals and welcomed him traditionally with ‘aaratis’ at Hirikalale village. However, he said ‘no’ when some women tried to put ‘kumkum’ on his forehead at the village.

The former Chief Minister severely criticised the BJP for hijacking Opposition legislators by carrying out “Operation Lotus”. He urged the voters to reject all the disqualified MLAs in the December 5 byelection.

His road-show attracted a huge crowd at Maradilingeshwara Kshethra, Kikkeri, Mandagere, Akki Hebbalu, Somanahalli and other villages. Former Assembly Speaker Ramesh Kumar, former Minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy and P.M. Narendraswamy and a host of party leaders were also present.

Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa’s son B.Y. Vijayendra and others campaigned for disqualified MLA K.C. Narayana Gowda at many places in the constituency.

Mr. Ashwath Narayan said that Mr. Yediyurappa will complete the full term of five years and would develop K.R. Pet taluk.

Former Ministers H.D. Revanna and C.S. Puttaraju, Zafrulla Khan and other Janata Dal (Secular) leaders canvassed for the party candidate B.L. Devaraj at many villages in Akki Hebbal and Kikkeri hoblis of the taluk.