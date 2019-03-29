Election theme song in Shivamogga

As part of its initiative to enhance polling percentage for the LS polls, the district administration has released an election theme song.

Amit Kumar has scored the music for the theme song, while Samanvaya Kashi and Nithin have penned the lyrics. Vocalists Pruthvi Gowda, Suraksha Das and Dhanyashree Adiga have rendered the song.

Deputy Commissioner K.A. Dayanand released the song at a programme held on the premises of Kuvempu Rangamandir in the city on Thursday. He said the song would be played at railway stations, bus terminals and markets to encourage people to vote. Towards this end, a slew of awareness programmes are being held at educational institutions and industrial estates, he said.

The artistes of Stepholders Dance Team performed for the theme song. Anuradha, Additional Deputy Commissioner, delivered oath to the gathering on exercising their franchise.