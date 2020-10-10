Election publicity material: Strict action to be taken against violators

Deputy Commissioner of Gadag M. Sundaresh Babu has said that legal action would taken against printers and publishers for failing to adhere to guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India while printing publicity material for the Legislative Council election.

Chairing a meeting of printers, publishers, cable operators and proprietors of cinemas in Gadag on Friday, Mr. Babu said it was mandatory to mention the names of the printers and publishers, address and the number of copies printed on the pamphlets, brochures and other publicity material. He clarified that permission was not required from Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) for printing of voters’ slips and slips with vote appeal for a candidate. However, a copy of the published material along with details of expenses should be submitted to the MCMC. “The rule is that in the booklet or pamphlet on candidate’s achievements, no issue that would created law and order problem should be published. Any violation will be dealt with strictly and legal action will be taken against such publishers” he said.

Mr. Babu said anyone giving election advertisements through TV channels, cable networks, radio, social media, e-papers, or bulk SMS should take prior permission. “If it is a registered political party or a candidate, they should apply for permission three days in advance and if it pertains to any organisation, then the application should be submitted a week in advance along with all details, including expenses, electronic transcription and script of the advertisement,” he said.

He said the details of the tariff for advertisements on television, cable channels, radio, social media, and e-paper and timing of the display or telecast should be submitted. The applicants should certify that expenses for advertisements would be paid through cheques.

He asked printers and publishers to use eco-friendly publicity material. Various printers and publishers, representatives, cable operators and owners of cinema halls and representatives, Information Officer Vasanth Madlur and staff of Election Wing of the district administration were present.