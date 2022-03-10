Election outcome setback to Cong., but won’t impact polls here: Siddaramaiah

Party has strong organisational strength in State, says former CM

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah admitted “setback” to the Congress in the results of the Legislative Assembly elections held in five States, but said that the results will have no impact on the Congress in Karnataka, which will go to polls next year.

Reacting to the media on the crushing defeat of the Congress in Punjab and elsewhere, he said the party would introspect on it. All people who have faith in the parliamentary democracy must respect the poll verdict, Mr. Siddaramaiah said, and congratulated party candidates who emerged victorious in the elections.

The BJP’s communal politics ensured victory for the saffron party in Uttar Pradesh, Mr. Siddaramaiah said, and termed the U.P.’s poll outcome as a “dangerous development.”

Noting the weak organisational strength of the Congress in U.P., Mr. Siddaramaiah said the party had failed to transform the peoples’ support into votes owing to this weakness. Politics differs from State to State in the country, he said, adding that the party has a strong organisation in Karnataka and has the ability to convert people’s support into votes.

The Congress believes in the Constitution and every effort would be made to strengthen the party in the coming days, he said.

K.R. Ramesh Kumar, senior leader and MLA, said the party’s performance in the five States indicated the Government’s performance and work done by MLAs in their respective constituencies during the five-year term. “We have to accept the peoples’ verdict”, the former Speaker said.

In Mysuru, KPCC working president R. Dhruvanarayan said the results are a warning bell to the Congress and the leaders have to introspect on the electoral defeat. He said: “The election results will not have any impact on Karnataka politics as there is a wave in favour of the Congress. But, we need to consider the situation seriously and take steps carefully.”