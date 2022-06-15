Election officers looking into complaints of poll code violation in Karnataka

Some cases have been filed, notices issued and documents are being studied

Election observer P. Manivannan, accompanied by officials, pays a visit to a booth in Hire Bagewadi village in Belagavi district during polling on Monday. | Photo Credit: P.K. BADIGER

Poll officials are looking into several complaints of violation of the model code of conduct.

In some instances, officials have filed cases, in others, they have served notices and in some more, they are studying documents after having received complaints.

Officials booked BJP MLA Anil Benake and four of his associates for entering into a polling booth and speaking to polling officials. The MLA has been charged with using his mobile phone to talk to his acquaintances. He is also said to have violated COVID-19 protocol.

Meanwhile, Vijayapura Police took into custody three people on the charge of distributing money to voters in Vijayapura district. They are said to be Congress supporters working for Congress candidate Prakash Hukkeri.

One more complaint has been received against Mr. Hukkeri. BJP members have said that the former MLA’s supporters threw a party to potential voters, in which alcoholic drinks were served. The party was organised in the Congress office in Chikkodi in Belagavi district.

Poll officers have issued a notice to BJP nominee Basavaraj Horatti on the charge of misusing a national symbol. The Congress has complained to the Returning Officer that Mr. Horatti issued appeals to teachers, in his official letter pad containing the insignia of the Chairman of the Legislative Council.

A notice has been issued to Mr. Horatti, based on the complaint.

Officers are also looking into complaints that the BJP misused the official machinery to coerce teachers into voting for Arun Shahapur, party candidate from the North West Teachers Constituency.

A message was circulated to voters, asking them to be present in the meeting in which officers will speak. It was accompanied by an appeal to “keep this a confidential matter”.