Election officers complain about poor quality food

May 10, 2023 11:09 pm | Updated 11:09 pm IST - Bengaluru

Election Officers in Bengaluru South and Central district alleged that poor quality food was given to them at polling stations.

“We objected the poor quality food on Tuesday before leaving to the polling station. But the district administration did not respond properly. The same was repeated in the night. They gave us half-cooked rice on Wednesday too,” a Bommanahalli constituency election official said.

However, the election officers in Rajajinagar constituency reported that despite the government’s promise to give better facilities for them at polling stations, not much had changed. “They have provided toothpaste and toothbrushes this time. That is the only difference when compared to last time,” the officers said.

