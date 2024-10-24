GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Election observer appointed for Sandur bypolls

Published - October 24, 2024 07:08 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has appointed Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Divya S. Iyer as General Observer to oversee the arrangements and check violations in the Sandur Assembly Constituency during the byelections.

As per information provided by Returning Officer Rajesh H.D., the general observer will stay at Room No 1, Circuit House, Hosapete Road, Sandur, and will be available to the public between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. from Monday to Friday.

The Returning Officer has appealed to the people, candidates and political party members to meet the observer at the designated place and time for any election-related complaints or grievances. The observer can also be contacted on Ph: 9141142756.

