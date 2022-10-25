Election for Mayor, Deputy Mayor posts on Oct. 28

The elections for the posts of Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Shivamogga City Corporation will be held at 3 p.m. on October 28, said a communiqué from Shivamogga district administration. The Regional Commissioner of Bengaluru Division will conduct the election.

The nomination papers for both posts will be accepted between noon and 1 p.m. The scrutiny and withdrawal of papers will be taken up at 3 p.m. It will be followed by an election, if necessary. The Mayor’s post has been reserved for a Scheduled Caste candidate and Deputy Mayor’s post has been reserved for a woman belonging to BCM-A, said the communiqué.