Karnataka

Election for Mayor, Deputy Mayor posts on Oct. 28

The elections for the posts of Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Shivamogga City Corporation will be held at 3 p.m. on October 28, said a communiqué from Shivamogga district administration. The Regional Commissioner of Bengaluru Division will conduct the election.

The nomination papers for both posts will be accepted between noon and 1 p.m. The scrutiny and withdrawal of papers will be taken up at 3 p.m. It will be followed by an election, if necessary. The Mayor’s post has been reserved for a Scheduled Caste candidate and Deputy Mayor’s post has been reserved for a woman belonging to BCM-A, said the communiqué.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Karnataka
Hassan
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 25, 2022 7:59:24 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/election-for-mayor-deputy-mayor-posts-on-oct-28/article66053028.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY