Election debacle in Mandya is entirely my fault: Nikhil

Breaking his silence after the “shock” loss in Mandya, K. Nikhil, son of Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy who contested the Lok Sabha election as the Janata Dal (Secular) candidate, has said that his poll defeat was entirely “his fault” as people have rejected him.

On Thursday, the actor-turned-political aspirant posted a picture of him and Abhishek, son of MP-elect for Mandya Sumalatha and lead actor of the upcoming Kannada film Amar, on a photo-blogging site.

‘Not a mere gesture’

Commenting that the photo is more than a mere gesture, Mr. Nikhil said he valued relationships and congratulated Ms. Sumalatha on her victory. On May 23, Ms. Sumlatha became the first woman Independent MP to be elected from the State when she defeated Mr. Nikhil by over 1.28 lakh votes after a high-decibel, emotive campaign in Mandya.

“If anyone is to be blamed, it is me (and) not my MLAs, MLCs nor my karyakartas (workers), nor the Chief Minister nor our JD(S) supremo H.D. Deve Gowda. I apologise to all my karyakartas for having disappointed them because people have simply rejected Nikhil Kumaraswamy and not anyone else,” he said in the post.

While he may have lost the election, he has “personally gained a lot”, he wrote. On his political future — perhaps, in the backdrop of allegations of him not being a serious, career politician — Mr. Nikhil said he would be touring all the districts in the State to understand issues and motivate JD(S) workers. He would be addressing the public about these plans in a few days, he added.