Election Commission’s seizures cross ₹93 crore

April 08, 2023 08:46 am | Updated 08:46 am IST - Bengaluru

Since March 29, when the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into force in Karnataka, the Election Commission (EC) has made seizures totalling ₹93.4 crore, including cash, liquor, drugs, and precious metals. This includes ₹15.12 crore seized in the last 24 hours.

The EC seized cash and articles worth nearly ₹58 crore even before the elections were announced (from March 9 to 27).

After the MCC came into force, the amount of cash seized was ₹35.42 crore, while liquor worth ₹27.04 crore, narcotics worth ₹1.19 crore, precious metals worth ₹17.25 crore, and other items (freebies) worth ₹12.48 crore were seized, said a release from the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka, on Friday.

A total of 697 FIRs have been booked and 6,137 non-bailable warrants were executed from the date of the announcement of the elections.

In the last 24 hours, the Special Surveillance Teams and Income Tax Department have seized cash totalling ₹4.71 crore in Anekal constituency in Bengaluru, gold worth ₹2.66 crore in Bagepalli constituency and worth ₹2.15 crore in Padmanabhanagar constituency in Bengaluru, and silver worth ₹ 1.05 crore in Aurad constituency, stated the release.