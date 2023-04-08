HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Election Commission’s seizures cross ₹93 crore

The EC seized cash and articles worth nearly ₹58 crore even before the elections were announced.

April 08, 2023 08:46 am | Updated 08:46 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Since March 29, when the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into force in Karnataka, the Election Commission (EC) has made seizures totalling ₹93.4 crore, including cash, liquor, drugs, and precious metals. This includes ₹15.12 crore seized in the last 24 hours.

The EC seized cash and articles worth nearly ₹58 crore even before the elections were announced (from March 9 to 27).

After the MCC came into force, the amount of cash seized was ₹35.42 crore, while liquor worth ₹27.04 crore, narcotics worth ₹1.19 crore, precious metals worth ₹17.25 crore, and other items (freebies) worth ₹12.48 crore were seized, said a release from the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka, on Friday.

A total of 697 FIRs have been booked and 6,137 non-bailable warrants were executed from the date of the announcement of the elections.

In the last 24 hours, the Special Surveillance Teams and Income Tax Department have seized cash totalling ₹4.71 crore in Anekal constituency in Bengaluru, gold worth ₹2.66 crore in Bagepalli constituency and worth ₹2.15 crore in Padmanabhanagar constituency in Bengaluru, and silver worth ₹ 1.05 crore in Aurad constituency, stated the release. 

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.