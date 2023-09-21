Election Commission urged to take action against Siddaramaiah for poll malpractice

September 21, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - Belagavi

Belagavi-based RTI activist Bheemappa Gundappa Gadad has written a letter to the Election Commission of India saying that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah won his recent election after distributing goodies such as cookers and iron boxes to voters and sought legal action against him.

“The Chief Minister’s son Yateendra S.S. has claimed in a public meeting that his father distributed such items to voters through an association. This should be treated as a confession of his offence which is a violation of the Representation of People Act and Election Commission guidelines. This is admission of an electoral malpractice that should lead to disqualification of Mr. Siddaramaiah. If the Election Commission does not act on this complaint, I will be forced to approach court,” Mr. Gadad has said in the letter.

