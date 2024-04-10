Election Commission urged to allow task force panels to work under legislators to address drinking water crisis

April 10, 2024 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Aland MLA B.R. Patil has urged the Election Commission to allow the task force committees to function under the chairmanship of legislators of the respective constituencies with a view to combating drinking water crisis during summer.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, Mr. Patil, who is an advisor to the Chief Minister, said that the code of conduct should not be a hurdle in drought relief work.

“Earlier, I wrote to the Election Commission asking for the formation of a task force as there will be drinking water problem in the summer. But, I have not yet received any reply from the Election Commission,” Mr. Patil said.

As the Model Code of Conduct has been enforced with the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections, the task force committees that were functioning under the chairmanship of tahsildars have failed to meet the people’s expectations in addressing drought situations.

Many officials have been transferred and there is shortage of Panchayat Development Officers (PDOs) in some taluks. It is difficult for officials to manage the drought situation due to the lack of cooperation and coordination between them, resulting in people as well as livestock suffering, Mr. Patil said.

Criticising the non-chalant attitude of the Election Commission, Mr. Patil said though the State government is ready to address the drought situation and has adequate funds for drought relief works, the Election Commission is yet to come forth with a decision.

Coming down heavily on the Central government for not providing jobs under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), Mr. Patil said that there are 89,000 workers in Aland taluk alone, of which only 34,000 hold job cards. And, of these, merely 4,000 people have been given employment under the scheme.

As many as 34 tanks in the taluk have gone dry and jobs should be provided for more workers under MGNREGA to take up rejuvenation of waterbodies and for constructing check dams, he added.

The situation is grim and the government machinery is citing the code of conduct to defend its inaction. The condition is most critical in 85 villages and it will turn worse by the end of April and in May, Mr. Patil said.