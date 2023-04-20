Election Commission seizes ₹36.23 crore in 24 hours

April 20, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Election Commission has seized ₹36.23 crore in the last 24 hours. With this, the total seizures since March 29 when the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into force in Karnataka crossed ₹239.52 crore. This includes cash, liquor, drugs, and precious metals.

The EC had seized cash and articles worth nearly ₹58 crore even before the elections were announced (from March 9 to 27).

After MCC came into force, the amount of cash seized was ₹79.51 crore, while liquor worth ₹47.93 crore, narcotics worth ₹15.82 crore, precious metals worth ₹77.52 crore, and other items (freebies) worth ₹18.71 crore were seized, said a release from the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka.

ADVERTISEMENT

A total of 1,714 FIRs have been registered and 11,677 non-bailable warrants were executed from the date of announcement of elections.

ADVERTISEMENT