Election Commission makes seizures of over ₹77.93 crore in Karnataka

April 07, 2023 06:45 am | Updated 06:45 am IST - Bengaluru

Since March 29 when the model code of conduct (MCC) came into force in Karnataka, the Election Commission (EC) has made seizures totalling ₹77.93 crore, including cash, liquor, drugs, and precious metals.

The EC seized cash and articles worth nearly ₹58 crore even before the elections were announced (from March 9 to 27).

After MCC came into force, the amount of cash seized was ₹27.38 crore, while liquor worth ₹26.38 crore, narcotics worth ₹87.89 lakh, precious metals worth ₹10.79 crore, and other items (freebies) worth ₹12.48 crore were seized, said a release from the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka.