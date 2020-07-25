Election code case against Yediyurappa

Belagavi

25 July 2020 15:16 IST

The judicial magistrate first class in Gokak has taken cognizance of an offence of violating the election code of conduct against Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa.

The court has ordered the police Commissioner of Bengaluru to issue summons to the CM, returnable by the September 1. The Judge issued the order on June 26. But its copies were circulated to the media by some lawyers in Belagavi on Saturday.

The case refers to a speech by Mr. Yediyurappa during his campaign for the BJP candidate Ramesh Jarkiholi during the assembly by polls in November 2019.

Officers of the flying squad of the model code of conduct enforcement cell had registered a case against Mr. Yediyurappa for his speeches in made in Gokak during his campaign.

Mr. Yediyurappa had allegedly addressed a group of Veerashaiva- Lingayat community voters and asked them to see that the community’s vote goes to the BJP candidate.

The star campaigner for the BJP had, according to the complaint, “appealed that the Veerashaiva Lingayat community members vote shall be consolidated and they shall not disperse here and there….’’.

The squad had sought action against him as per the relevant laws.

The case that was taken up by the JMFC court in Gokak in 2019. However, the investigation officer filed a B report saying there were not enough prima facie material evidence to go ahead with filing the criminal case.

The IO quoted the flying squad members who said that they had filed the case under the wrong assumption due to pressure of work.

However, the judge Veeresh Kumar C. K, who watched the video tape of the speeches and found enough documentary evidence to reject the B report.

The court has directed the assistant public prosecutor to register a criminal case under the representation of people act and Indian Penal Code 171F ( Punishment for undue influence during elections).

Pranesh Bharatanur, deputy director of prosecution, told The Hindu that assistant public prosecutor and other officers were seized of the matter. “Concerned jurisdictional officers are studying the order and taking all necessary steps as per the law, he said. Copies of the order had been sent to all the concerned officers and parties,” he said.