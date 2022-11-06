Election arena set to be dominated by fathers and sons in Mysuru

Sons of at least three prominent politicians from Mysuru district alone – Siddaramaiah, H.C. Mahadevappa, and G.T. Deve Gowda – are expected to be in the poll fray

Much as “dynasts” are scorned in politics, sons of at least three prominent politicians from Mysuru district alone – former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and former Ministers H.C. Mahadevappa and G.T. Deve Gowda – are expected to be in the poll fray for the Assembly elections next year along with their fathers.

While Mr. Siddaramaiah’s son Yathindra, who is already an MLA representing Varuna Assembly segment, is likely to be renominated if the former Chief Minister does not choose to contest from the constituency, Mr. Mahadevappa’s son Sunil Bose and Mr. Deve Gowda’s son G.D. Harish Gowda are preparing to make their maiden foray into the electoral arena of Assembly elections.

If party sources are to be believed, Mr. Mahadevappa, who represented T. Narsipur (Reserved) Assembly segment earlier, is lobbying for Congress ticket from Nanjangud (Reserved) Assembly constituency so that his son can contest from T. Narsipur constituency.

‘Welcomed’ back

Mr. Gowda, who represents Chamundeshwari Assembly constituency as a JD(S) MLA, had publicly put a condition that both he and his son should be given ticket if he were to join the Congress. After the one-family, one-ticket rule adopted by the Congress put paid to his hopes and the JD(S) “welcomed” him back to its fold recently and entrusted to him the reins of the party in the district, Mr. Gowda lost little time in announcing the candidature of his son Mr. Harish from Hunsur Assembly segment.

Though Mr. Yathindra and Mr. Sunil Bose will be spared of the Congress’s one-family, one-ticket rule that has an exemption clause of five years of prior work in the party, their candidature will depend on the constituency from where their fathers will contest. Mr. Yathindra has said that he will vacate Varuna if his father chooses to contest from the constituency.

Similarly, Mr. Bose’s candidature from T. Narsipur also depends on how far Mr. Mahadevappa succeeds in securing ticket from Nanjangud, which is also believed to be eyed by working president of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) R. Dhruvanarayan.

Not new trend

Dynastic politics is not new to Mysuru district. Already, Harshavardhan, son-in-law of veteran politician and Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha constituency’s MP V. Srinivas Prasad, is the BJP MLA representing Nanjangud Assembly constituency. Similiarly, the late MLA Chikkamadu’s son Anil Chikkamadu represents H.D. Kote (Reserved) Assembly segment, while late Minister Azeez Sait’s son Tanveer Sait represents Narasimharaja Assembly constituency in Mysuru.