Elected unopposed to municipal council

The Hindu Bureau Hassan
October 20, 2022 18:21 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

:

ADVERTISEMENT

Naveen Nagaraj of the JD(S) was elected from Ward 16 of Hassan City Municipal Council unopposed on Thursday. As he was the only candidate to file the nomination papers in the by-election, the Deputy Commissioner declared him elected unopposed.

The by-election was necessitated following the murder of Prashant Nagaraj, who was representing the ward in the council. He was murdered on June 1 in Hassan city. The JD(S) fielded his brother Naveen Nagaraj in the by-election. The BJP and the Congress supported his candidature by not fielding their candidates. Naveen Nagaraj is son of late Ha.Ra.Nagaraj, who was also a member of the CMC.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app