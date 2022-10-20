Elected unopposed to municipal council

:

Naveen Nagaraj of the JD(S) was elected from Ward 16 of Hassan City Municipal Council unopposed on Thursday. As he was the only candidate to file the nomination papers in the by-election, the Deputy Commissioner declared him elected unopposed.

The by-election was necessitated following the murder of Prashant Nagaraj, who was representing the ward in the council. He was murdered on June 1 in Hassan city. The JD(S) fielded his brother Naveen Nagaraj in the by-election. The BJP and the Congress supported his candidature by not fielding their candidates. Naveen Nagaraj is son of late Ha.Ra.Nagaraj, who was also a member of the CMC.