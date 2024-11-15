Elected representatives of Shivamogga complain over poor BSNL services

People’s representatives of Shivamogga expressed unhappiness over poor BSNL cellphone services both in rural and urban localities of Shivamogga district on Friday.

Taking part in the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting in Shivamogga, Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra, legislators Araga Jnanendra, S.N. Channabasappa, and Sharada Puryanaik put out a series of complaints against the BSNL services.

Tirthahalli MLA Araga Jnanendra, expressing anger over poor services in the taluk, stated that it was better to close down BSNL. “We people’s representatives are struggling to get BSNL towers sanctioned to the rural areas. But phones do not connect even if I stand just below the tower,” he said. The former Minister pointed out that the company’s poor service is forcing him to relinquish the BSNL connection and take up some private connection. “Now cellphone connectivity is so important that we cannot do anything without that. I am fed up with complaints from people regarding the services,” he stated.

Forget rural areas; Shivamogga MLA S.N. Channabasappa intervened; even in urban localities, the BSNL service was no better. “I have been using BSNL SIM for many years, not interested in porting to private service. But the service is bad. I am not getting connectivity either at my home or in my office in Shivamogga city. When you cannot provide better service in the city, how can the rural people expect service from you?” he wondered.

Lok Sabha member Raghavendra, who chaired the meeting, informed that he got 141 towers sanctioned to the district to improve the network coverage. No other district in the State has got so many towers sanctioned. However, the service rendered by the company was not satisfactory. “The Union government has been strengthening the BSNL with additional funds. If the officers do not maintain the systems, it will not benefit the people,” he stated.

Of the 141 towers sanctioned, the work with regard to 63 had not begun due to the delay in getting forest clearance. Among 55 towers located in revenue land, the work with regard to 46 had been completed and 12 were operational, said Venkatesh, DGM (Admin) of BSNL. He maintained that the tower installation would be completed in rural areas as and when the department obtained clearance from the Forest Department.

Legislators Balkhees Banu, Dhananjay Sarji, D.S. Arun, Deputy Commissioner Gurudatta Hegade, Zilla Panchayat CEO N. Hemanth, Superintendent of Police G.K. Mithun Kumar, and others were present.