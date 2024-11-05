GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Elect those who work for development, Shivakumar tells Sandur voters

The Deputy Chief Minister addresses a public meeting organised at Timmalapur in Sandur segment for party candidate Annapurna

Published - November 05, 2024 07:57 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar speaking at a public meeting at Timmalapur in Sandur Assembly segment of Ballari district on Tuesday. Party candidate E. Annapurna is also seen with party leaders.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar speaking at a public meeting at Timmalapur in Sandur Assembly segment of Ballari district on Tuesday. Party candidate E. Annapurna is also seen with party leaders. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Terming the Congress as a party that does much for the people, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has called upon people to vote for party candidate E. Annapurna in the Sandur byelections.

He also appealed to the people to keep the BJP away from power as that party has, according to him, done nothing for the development of Sandur.

“The BJP has done nothing. Please don’t vote for them. It is the Congress that stands firmly in support of people and gives them livelihood options to lead a decent life. It has empowered women by implementing guarantee schemes. Please vote for those who work for you and not for those who disturb peace in society,” Mr. Shivakumar said.

He was speaking at a public meeting organised at Timmalapur in Sandur Assembly segment of Ballari district on Tuesday.

Recalling the time when BJP leader Gali Janardhan Reddy and his brothers were in power and obliquely terming it as a time of fear and harassment in Ballari district, Mr. Shivakumar said that peace was restored in the district under Congress rule.

“In those days, people suffered a lot. Some lost everything. I don’t have to elaborate why people faced difficulties, as you all know it already. Do you face any harassment from police or rowdies? The people of Ballari are living in peace now. I appeal to you to support the Congress which works for you. BJP leaders B.S. Yediyurappa, B.Y. Vijayendra or Gali Janardhan Reddy cannot give you guarantee schemes that the Congress is giving. We don’t promise you that we will make Sandur into Singapore, New York or Beijing. We are simply asking for wages for the work we do,” Mr. Shivakumar said.

Terming Lok Sabha member from Ballari E. Tukaram, who is the husband of Congress candidate E. Annapurna, as a man who has never suffered an electoral defeat, Mr. Shivakumar said that Mr. Tukaram has done more for the development of Sandur than I myself have done for my constituency Kanakapura.

“I have seen Mr. Tukaram’s work. He has done a lot of work for Sandur. Mr. Tukaram used the opportunity given to him by God to win over people’s hearts. Now, his wife Ms. Annapurna should be allowed to serve people. I appeal to the people to give her an opportunity,” he said.

For ten years

Putting an end to speculation over the continuation of his government’s guarantee schemes, Mr. Shivakumar exuded the confidence over returning to power after the completion of the present term to implement the guarantee schemes again.

“After completing this term, the Congress government will return to power again and continue the guarantee schemes. We are doing good work and those who benefit under our government will vote for the Congress in the next Assembly elections also. We won’t stop the guarantee schemes. People need not be worried. Guarantee schemes will complete 10 years,” he said.

Ministers Santosh Lad, D. Sudhakar, Mr. Tukaram, legislator J.N. Ganesh, the former Ministers B. Nagendra, Revanna and Parameshwar Naik, the former Lok Sabha member V.S. Ugrappa, party leader Allam Veerabhadrappa and others were present.

