Elect Basavaraj Horatti unanimously for a record eighth time, teachers urged

Karnataka Rajya Madhymika Shala Noukarara Sangha has made an appeal to the teaching community to create a history of sorts by unanimously electing Chairman of Legislative Council Basavaraj Horatti from the Karnataka West Teachers Constituency.

A resolution on this was accepted during the executive committee meeting of the sangha held recently at Lamington High School in Hubballi.

The meeting resolved that as Mr. Horatti had been fighting for safeguarding the interests of teachers, they were duty bound to elect him unanimously this time as he had adorned the position of Chairman of the Legislative Council as a representative of theirs.

Office-bearers Basavaraj Dharwad, G.R. Bhat, Shyam Mallanagoudar, Prabhakar Bunt, Jagadish Dyavappanavar, Abdul Menasinakai, Vijaya Doddagoudar, Sindhu Bijapur, Srishail Huddar , Wilson Mailey and others, who spoke at the meeting, emphasised the need for re-electing Mr. Horatti for the eighth time. They said that there is a need for exhibiting the unity of teachers by unanimously electing Mr. Horatti.

Responding to the felicitation, Mr. Horatti said that it was because of the love, affection and trust shown towards him that he was elected for seven terms in a row. He said that he owed a lot to the teaching community and that he will continue to serve them till his last breath. He said that teachers were responsible for the all the name, fame and various positions he received during the last four decades of his public life.

He clarified that although he did not want to contest for the Council poll this time, he was forced to change his decision because of the pressure from teachers, academics and various political parties.

Apart from the sangha office-bearers from the districts of Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri and Uttara Kannada, members of various teachers associations and followers took part in the meeting.