Elderly women rescued from collapsed house in Mysuru

Two women were rescued from a house that collapsed at Ittigegud in Mysuru on Monday evening.

Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) officials said a portion of the two-storeyed building on Periyatambi Road that housed three persons including the two women collapsed during the rains.

While their relative, a man in the thirties, was not present in the house, a team from MCC’s Abhaya team rushed to the spot on receiving information and managed to bring the two elderly women out of the collapsed house safely.

The women have been identified as Raniamma and Poojamani, both of whom are in their sixties. They were trapped in a portion of the ground floor that had not collapsed when the Abhaya team rescued them.

Though dampness was visible on the structure of the house, MCC officials said the residents had not noticed any cracks or threat to the structure.

The inmates, however, have been shifted to their relatives’ house, but they were requesting the MCC officials for assistance in removal of furniture and other items from the house.

The ward corporator Chayadevi visited the spot and inspected the collapsed house and assured the elderly women of assistance.

MCC officials said residents of the locality claimed that the house was more than 85 years old. However, efforts were underway to verify the records in the MCC to ascertain the year when the house was built.