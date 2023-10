October 08, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - KALABURAGI

A 74-year-old woman was robbed of her gold chain worth ₹1.30 lakh when she was getting into a bus in Kalaburagi on Sunday.

The incident took place when Sumitra C. Saradagi, a resident of Bhagya Nagar, was travelling to Chincholi town with her daughter.

The septuagenarian got into the KKRTC bus to reach Chincholi town. As soon as she got into the bus, she noticed that her gold chain worth ₹1.30 lakh was missing.

M.B. Nagar Police have registered a case.

