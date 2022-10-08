Elderly woman run over by bus; driver arrested

The Hindu Bureau KALABURAGI
October 08, 2022 20:14 IST

A 60-year-old-woman came under the wheels of a bus after she fell off it allegedly due to the negligence of the driver at Kalaburagi Central Bus Stand on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Parvati Nagendra Biradar, a domestic help.

The incident took place when Parvati was getting off a bus to take another bus to reach her workplace at Sangameshwar Colony. A bus attached to Depot No. 4, which arrived from Shahabad, ran over her when the driver veered right to take a turn. 

The police arrested the bus driver, Sanju, and seized the bus.

