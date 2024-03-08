GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Elderly woman dies in road accident

March 08, 2024 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

An elderly woman died in a road accident on Thursday evening in Kamakshipalya police limits. Shanthamma, was crossing the road while a speeding motorcycle rammed into her. According to the police, Shanthamma was a resident of Tigalara Palya.

Shanthamma was crossing the road while talking on the phone at around 8 p.m. when a speeding bike rammed into her. She had gone to Sollapuradamma Temple to offer puja.

Soon after the incident, locals took her to nearest hospital, but she was declared dead before reaching. A case has been registered with Kamakshipalya police under whose jurisdiction it falls.

