Elderly woman dies after being bitten by stray dogs while on morning walk in Bengaluru

A 76-year-old retired teacher was killed after nearly a dozen stray dogs attacked her on Wednesday, August 28, during her morning walk in North Bengaluru, bringing the focus back to the menace of stray dogs.

Police identified the deceased as Rajdulari Sinha, a native of Bihar, who had come to Bengaluru recently after her daughter married an airman. She was on her morning walk near her son-in-law’s residential quarters at the 7th residential camp, Air Force East, Jalahalli, around 6.30 a.m. when the incident occurred.

A pack of around 10 to 12 stray dogs pounced on her. In the attack that lasted a few minutes, the dogs bit her multiple times all over her body. A resident noticed the victim, rushed to her help and alerted her family. “The elderly victim sustained multiple grievous injuries and died on the way to the hospital,” said Saidulu Adavath, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North).

A passer-by, Hariskrishnan, who witnessed the incident, posted on social media that he screamed for help on seeing the woman being attacked. Another man arrived some time later and chased away the dogs. He “felt guilty” that he couldn’t help the woman himself due to a compound wall. “I shouted, and my family joined me. Until a gentleman came, the dogs attacked. Jalahalli Air Force playground, Vidyaranyapura. I am guilty that I couldn’t help her because of the wall (sic),” he posted on X. He tagged Indian Air Force and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Probe on what made them ferocious

Chief Civic Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath told The Hindu that the civic body had captured the six dogs, and a probe was on to ascertain whether more dogs were involved. “We are also finding whether captured dogs are juvenile, vaccinated, or neutered, and fit for survival outside. Analysing the condition of these dogs, the civic body will pass an order under Karnataka Municipal Corporations Act, 1976, on what action should be taken in connection with the dogs which are captured,” he said.

Mr. Giri Nath said human lives are important, and the civic body will take all necessary steps to ensure such incidents do not recur in the future. The civic body announced compensation of ₹5 lakh to the family of the deceased.