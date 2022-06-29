Elderly woman assaulted, robbed by security guard

The Jeevan Bhima Nagar police are on the lookout for a gang of four, including a security guard, his wife, and two of their associates, who allegedly robbed an elderly woman of the house where he was working and made away with valuables worth over ₹10 lakh on Wednesday.

The victim, Manjula, aged around 60, was alone at home after her husband, son, and daughter-in-law went out.

It was around 2.30 p.m. when the accused Pratap , who had joined as a security guard , along with his wife Sangeetha and two others, overpowered Manjula, gagged her and tied hands and legs and threatened her at knife point . The accused assaulted her when Manjula tried to resist and ransacked the house and escaped with the valuables.

The incident came to light when the family members returned home and alerted the police.

The JB Nagar police rushed to the spot and conducted detailed investigations. The accused couple joined work a few days ago, the police said. While Pratap worked as a security guard, his wife Sangeetha used to work in the house as domestic work . It was a planned robbery and the couple had recced the house and watched the movements of the family members before attacking, the police added.

The family did not get any background checks of the accused, nor any IDs from them before hiring. The house did not even have CCTV cameras , a senior police officer said. The victim Manjula was exhausted and under shock due to the attack, but out of danger, the officer added.

Three special teams have been formed to track down the accused and the police have detained a person who had introduced the accused to the victim’s family for questioning, a senior police officer said .