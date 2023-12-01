Elderly visually-impaired man assaulted in Karnataka, forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’

December 01, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - KALABURAGI

A 65-year-old visually challenged man, was assaulted by unidentified miscreants and was allegedly forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ at Gangavati town of Koppal district recently.

Though the incident took on November 25, it came to light only after the victim identified as Hussain Sab, a resident of Mehboob Nagar in Gangavathi town lodged a complaint at town police on Thursday.

According to the FIR statement, the victim returned to Gangavathi from Hospet late at night on November 25, and was waiting for an autorickshaw to reach his home. The bike-borne miscreants forced him to board their motorcycle and took him to an isolated place near the railway station and assaulted him. They passed derogatory remarks against his community and forced him to chant “Jai Shri Ram”. They also assaulted him and snatched his money and later set his beard on fire. The accused continuously assaulted me until a group of shepherds staying nearby woke up and came to his rescue.

The town police have registered an FIR and they are investigating the case from all angles. They are also going through the CCTV footage near the bus stand, main streets in the locality where the incident took place.

Condemning the brutal incident, the district unit of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) has planned to stage a protest demanding the district police arrest the culprits immediately.

