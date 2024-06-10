Elderly swami found murdered in mutt in Mysuru

The seer of Annadaneshwara Mutt Shivananda Swami was found murdered in the Mutt premises situated on Bannur Road in Siddharthanagar in the city on Monday.

Soon after receiving information about the murder, the Nazarbad police rushed to the spot and found the swami, who is believed to be around 90 years, hacked to death. A sickle used for cutting grass had been used to murder the elderly swami brutally.

After conducting a mahazar and preliminary investigation, the police registered a case and shifted the body to Mysore Medical College and Research Institute mortuary for a post mortem.

Though the motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained, the police were interrogating a caretaker of the Mutt.

Fingerprint experts and senior police officials too visited the spot to conduct an investigation.

