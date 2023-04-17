ADVERTISEMENT

Elderly person murdered by son in Shivamogga

April 17, 2023 06:45 am | Updated 12:33 am IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

A 68-year-old man was allegedly murdered by his son at Budigundi village in Belur taluk on Friday. The police gave the name of the deceased as Kalappa.

His mentally retarded son allegedly hit him with a boulder repeatedly. It is said that he was upset because his parents did not take him to a festival at Yalaware village. The police said he had been undergoing treatment in hospitals in Mangaluru and Shivamogga.

Halebidu Police have registered the case based on the complaint filed by Kalamma’s wife.

