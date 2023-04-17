HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Elderly person murdered by son in Shivamogga

April 17, 2023 06:45 am | Updated 06:45 am IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

A 68-year-old man was allegedly murdered by his son at Budigundi village in Belur taluk on Friday. The police gave the name of the deceased as Kalappa.

His mentally retarded son allegedly hit him with a boulder repeatedly. It is said that he was upset because his parents did not take him to a festival at Yalaware village. The police said he had been undergoing treatment in hospitals in Mangaluru and Shivamogga.

Halebidu Police have registered the case based on the complaint filed by Kalamma’s wife.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.