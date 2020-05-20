Karnataka

Elderly migrant labourer dies outside railway station

A 69-year-old migrant labourer from Madhya Pradesh, who worked at a coffee estate in Chikkamagaluru, collapsed and died while getting off a bus at Chikkabanavara Railway Station on Wednesday. He was set to board a train to his home town.

The deceased, Prabhulal Ahirwar, had left Balehonnur in Chikkamagaluru district, where he was working at an estate, on a KSRTC bus organised by the district administration on Wednesday morning and reached the city by evening. He collapsed as he was alighting the bus at the railway station, police sources said. Though he was rushed to a hospital, he was declared brought dead.

Mr. Ahirwar was suffering from age-related ailments and had recently broken his arm after falling at the estate. “Those working with him at the estate said he was keen on returning home as he was ailing,” said Sashikumar, DCP (North).

