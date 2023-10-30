Elderly man seen groping a woman, police initiate probe after clip goes viral

October 30, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - Bengaluru

The city police have stepped up investigations to identify an elderly man who touched a woman inappropriately at a mall recently. The video went viral on social media and was posted on the social media handles of the city police, prompting them to step up the investigation.

The video shows a man following a woman around and groping her before moving away. Since he was seen committing the crime against another woman in the same mall, one of the visitors started recording his behavior and later uploaded it on social media. A shocked victim, complained to the mall security who assured her the accused would be identified and action would be taken.

Meanwhile following the post on social media, citizens have been demanding strict action against the accused. The Magadi Road police have initiated a probe and are analyzing the CCTV footage to identify the accused

