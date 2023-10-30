HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Elderly man seen groping a woman, police initiate probe after clip goes viral

October 30, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The city police have stepped up investigations to identify an elderly man who touched a woman inappropriately at a mall recently. The video went viral on social media and was posted on the social media handles of the city police, prompting them to step up the investigation.

The video shows a man following a woman around and groping her before moving away. Since he was seen committing the crime against another woman in the same mall, one of the visitors started recording his behavior and later uploaded it on social media. A shocked victim, complained to the mall security who assured her the accused would be identified and action would be taken.

Meanwhile following the post on social media, citizens have been demanding strict action against the accused. The Magadi Road police have initiated a probe and are analyzing the CCTV footage to identify the accused

Related Topics

Karnataka / Bangalore / crime / police

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.