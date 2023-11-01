ADVERTISEMENT

Elderly man killed in road accident in Bengaluru

November 01, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau,Imran Gowhar 10146

A 73-year-old man was killed after he was knocked down by a speeding scooter rider near Rama Mandira on Tuesday night.

The deceased Kamal Rao, a resident of Bhashyam Circle, was going to a medical store to buy medicine for himself. While he was crossing the road, the accused rider, aged around 19 years, knocked Rao down and also slipped from the scooter. Rao sustained severe head injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared as brought dead.

The Rajajinagar police arrested the accused, a labourer by profession, from Chamundinagar, charging him under death due to negligence and rash and negligent driving. The accused did not have a DL, the police said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US