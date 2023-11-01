Elderly man killed in road accident in Bengaluru

November 01, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - Bengaluru

A 73-year-old man was killed after he was knocked down by a speeding scooter rider near Rama Mandira on Tuesday night.

The deceased Kamal Rao, a resident of Bhashyam Circle, was going to a medical store to buy medicine for himself. While he was crossing the road, the accused rider, aged around 19 years, knocked Rao down and also slipped from the scooter. Rao sustained severe head injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared as brought dead.

The Rajajinagar police arrested the accused, a labourer by profession, from Chamundinagar, charging him under death due to negligence and rash and negligent driving. The accused did not have a DL, the police said.