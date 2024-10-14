Elderly from four districts get free hearing aids in Mysuru

The All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH) on Monday celebrated the International Day of Older Persons (IDOP) with a special event aimed at empowering older individuals through improved hearing care.

In line with the theme for this year, “Ageing with Dignity: The Importance of Strengthening Care and Support Systems for Older Persons Worldwide”, the AIISH organised a hearing aid distribution campaign, supporting the key national programs of the country - National Programme for Health Care of the Elderly (NPHCE), the Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana and the Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan (Accessible India Campaign).

The beneficiaries were the individuals who had sought help at the AIISH Outreach Service Centres located at the District Hospital in Kodagu (KoIMS), Taluk Hospitals in Nanjangud, K.R. Pet, and Sagara, as well as PHC and CHCs in Hullahalli, Akkihebbalu, and Gumballi in the last few months. These centres cover four districts of Karnataka ensuring broad access and impact through this meaningful initiative, according to the AIISH.

The event, held at the AIISH campus, was inaugurated by Mysuru MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, who was the chief guest for the occasion. He distributed hearing aids to several beneficiaries while appreciating the institute’s dedication to providing accessible healthcare for older individuals.

Pushpavathi M., director, AIISH, who welcomed the gathering, emphasised the institute’s ongoing commitment to enhancing the quality of life for older persons through accessible and effective hearing care solutions.

She highlighted that older persons with hearing loss have seven times higher risk of dementia (degenerative memory loss). AIISH, a pioneer in hearing healthcare, continues to play a crucial role in supporting government programs aimed at aiding older individuals in need, she added.

The event began with the lighting of the lamp by dignitaries, marking the start of a day dedicated to the good hearing health of the elderly essential for maintaining dignity and quality of life. More than 250 beneficiaries were expected to receive high quality digital hearing aids at a nominal cost of ₹500 per aid. The program was coordinated by the Department of POCD, headed by Sandeep M., Professor of Audiology, and the Coordinator of the Outreach Services Arunraj K., Audiologist, AIISH.