Elderly couple left shaken after ceiling at quarantine hotel collapses

When Meenakshi Venkatraman, 57, stepped out of the bathroom, she heard a loud crack. The next thing she saw was the false ceiling had collapsed in the bathroom.

Ms. Venkatraman and her husband, a senior citizen, are under the mandatory 14-day quarantine at a hotel in Majestic area, but their stay has been less than satisfactory. The incident, according to Ms. Venkatraman’s son Aditya Prakash, has left the couple shaken.

Mr. Prakash took to Twitter to complain about the poor facilities at the paid quarantine centre. He alleged that his parents, who came to the city from Delhi by train on May 14, have been complaining about poor facilities at the hotel. “They have complained about the leaky roof for more than four days. They are already aggrieved that they have to be quarantined for 14 days; the roof collapse has compounded the problem,” he said, and added that he called the jurisdictional police to complain about the incident.

Senior officials from BBMP visited the hotel and inspected the room. The elderly couple have now been shifted to another room in the same hotel.

With several complaints about poor facilities in the quarantine centres, including hotels and hostels, the civic body has now constituted three teams, each headed by a KAS official, to check on the different centres. While one team is dedicated to checking the hotels, two are inspecting the hostels, sources said.

BBMP’s Special Commissioner (Health) Ravikumar Surpur told The Hindu that the teams had begun inspecting the various quarantine centres. The preliminary report highlighted issues that needed to be rectified. The final report, he said, will be submitted in a few days.

