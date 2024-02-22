Elderly couple found dead in their home

February 22, 2024 07:30 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - Bengaluru

An elderly couple, 84 and 74 years, were found dead on the top floor of their three-storey residential building in Ittamadu in Chennamanakere Achukattu on Thursday.

The deceased have been identified as Krishna Naidu and Sarojamma.

The couple had a son who was married and staying with his wife, while the couple were staying on the top floor of the building, while the other portions were rented out.

The incident came to light when the neighbours noticed no movement from the room locked from inside for a long time and peeped through the window to find the duo dead.

The police shifted the bodies for post-mortem and registered a case of unnatural death for further investigations.

(Those having distress or suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani on 104 for help).

