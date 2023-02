February 26, 2023 04:40 pm | Updated 04:40 pm IST - Belagavi

An elderly couple were burnt to death in Nivaragi village in Vijayapura district on Sunday.

Kareemsaab Tapal, 82, and his wife Sajanbi Tapal, 72, died of severe burns, when their hut got burnt accidentally. They were farm labourers and their children lived in villages far away.

A case has been registered in Chadachana police station.