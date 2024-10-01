Elaborate security arrangements under way for Mysuru Dasara 2024

Elaborate security arrangements are being rolled out in two phases in Mysuru to ensure law and order and smooth movement of traffic during the Dasara festivities scheduled to be held from October 3 to 12.

Sharing details of the security arrangements with presspersons in Mysuru on Tuesday, City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar said police officials and personnel from other districts will come together for bandobust duty during Mysuru Dasara 2024.

Police personnel

While 16 officials of the rank of Superintendent of Police, 599 police officials, and 2,381 police personnel, all totaling 2,996, will be assigned duties during the first phase of Dasara celebrations, the number of police officials and personnel will increase during the second phase to 4,999 comprising 2 officials of the rank of Deputy Inspector General, 27 officials of the rank of Superintendent, 989 officials and 3,981 personnel.

Armed police comprising 10 platoons of City Armed Reserve (CAR), 33 platoons of Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP), 20 Anti-Sabotage check teams, 3 teams of the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad and one unit each of Garuda squad and Internal Security Division will also be deployed during the Dasara festivities.

In addition, the services of 1,500 Home Guards will also be utilised during the ten-day-long festival period.

Dasara festivities, which begin with the inauguration atop Chamundi Hills on Thursday, will conclude with Jamboo Savari and Torch Light Parade on October 12.

The ten day festivities will feature a slew of cultural programmes at Mysuru palace, a wrestling competition, flower show, food mela, book mela, illumination of the palace, heritage buildings and the main thoroughfares of the city, besides Yuva Dasara.

CCTV cameras

The police will be installing CCTV cameras at 150 locations for Dasara in addition to the existing 380 CCTV cameras in the city. The police will also be making use of the 13,140 CCTVs installed by the general public at various location in the city under the Karnataka Public Safety (Measures) Enforcement Act, 2017, Ms. Latkar said.

The police officials will also be using body cameras during the festival to video record incidents.

A mobile command centre will be set up while the traffic police will use megaphones to control traffic.

A special crime prevention team comprising officials and personnel drawn from outside the districts will also be deployed.

24/7 vigil

Ms. Latkar said police officials will mount a 24/7 vigil at bus stands and railway stations while also conducting surprise checks at lodges and question suspicious people.

About 20 teams from the Department of Fire and Emergency Services and 20 ambulances will be set aside for deployment at venues of Dasara programmes.

Watch towers will be set up at vantage points during the festival while plainclothes police personnel will keep a watch for eve-teasing in the crowds.

Checkposts will also be set up at entry points to the city and a watch will be kept on vehicles entering and exiting, she added.