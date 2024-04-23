ADVERTISEMENT

Elaborate security arrangements in place for Lok Sabha elections

April 23, 2024 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Elaborate security measures have been made with over 20,000 police personnel deployed along with 55 platoons of Central and State reserve force platoons to ensure law and order during the Lok Sabha elections in the five constituencies in and around the city scheduled on Friday.

Briefing the media on Tuesday, City Police Commissioner B. Dayananda said that among the 8,088 polling booths in the city limits, 1,737 have been marked critical and security arrangements have been made accordingly. Apart from the entire city police force, an additional 4,000 home guards, 11 companies of Central Armed Police Force, 14 platoons of State Reserve Police Force, 30 platoons of City Armed Reserve Force have been deployed at strategic locations.

A total of 103 check-posts have been put up across the city with 91 flying squads patrolling round the clock to check illegalities related to elections.

As part of the preventive measures, the city police have rounded up anti-social and habitual offenders and deposited 7,533 licensed arms from the members of the public at the jurisdictional stations .

As per the EC directions, prohibitory orders under section 144 of the Cr Pc have been imposed 48 hours ahead from Wednesday 6 p.m. to midnight of Friday to ensure free and fair election. During this period, no procession, gathering of more than five and other objectionable activities have been prohibited. Sale of liquor has also been banned during this period, Mr. Dayananda said.

