Elaborate security arrangements for Ganesha immersion procession in Shivamogga

Published - September 16, 2024 07:51 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Shivamogga Police have made elaborate security arrangements for Ganesha idol procession in Shivamogga to be held on Tuesday. Superintendent of Police G.K. Mithun Kumar addressed the staff deployed for security arrangements at Shivamogga on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Shivamogga district police have made elaborate arrangements for the Hindu Mahasabha Ganesha Immersion procession to be held in Shivamogga on Tuesday, September 17.

Hundreds of people are expected to take part in the procession that passes through the main streets of the city, including Gandhi Bazaar, A.A. Circle, Nehru Circle, Jail Road, Mahaveer Circle, and B.H. Road.

Shivamogga Superintendent of Police G.K. Mithun Kumar reviewed the security arrangements on Monday and addressed the staff on duty at DAR Grounds. He has appealed to the staff to be vigilant and ensure the event was over peacefully.

The staff deployed include three additional Superintendents of Police, 25 Deputy Superintendents of Police, 60 police inspectors, 110 police sub-inspectors, and around 3,500 other staff. Besides that one company of Rapid Action Force, eight platoons of DAR, one company of Quick Response Team (QRT), and 10 KSRP platoons will be on duty. The police have hired five drone cameras and also deputed 100 videographers at different locations.

