Ekalavyanagar residents to continue indefinite protest

Nomadic families say their demand for title deeds not met

The indefinite protest by the nomadic tribes residing in Ekalavyanagar on the outskirts of Mysuru, who have been camping near the Deputy Commissioner’s office for almost four weeks now, have decided to continue their agitation after failing to receive any assurance to their demands during a meeting with officials on Wednesday.

A team of officials including the Tahsildar and Assistant Commissioner of Mysuru taluk, besides officials from the Karnataka State Slum Development Board, participated in the meeting convened by Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru Bagadi Gautham to discuss the demand of the protesters for grant of ‘hakku patras’ or title deeds for their houses in Ekalavyanagar.

During the meeting the Deputy Commissioner ordered the Tahsildar and other officials to conduct a survey of the 83 acres of land in Survey No. 37 of Shyadanahalli where Ekalavyanagar is located. “But, we received no assurance from the government officials”, said Chornalli Shivanna of Dalit Sangharsha Samithi (DSS), who is leading the protest. “We have no option, but to continue the protest”, he said..

About 200 families belonging nomadic tribes such asHakki Pikki, Dombi Dasa, Shille Kyatha and Budbuduke, who were residing in Ekalavyanagar, have camped near the Deputy Commissioner’s office since September 15 after efforts were made to evict them from their settlement in Ekalavyanagar by the Revenue Department officials.

Mr. Shivanna claimed that the nomadic families had submitted online applications for regularising their houses under the Akrama Sakrama scheme for which the government had invited applications under Section 94 C of Karnataka Land Revenue Act, 1964. But, the revenue authorities were planning to reject their applications, Mr. Shivanna said.

It may be mentioned here that the nomadic tribes were earlier evicted from the banks of Hebbal lake in Mysuru about 20 years ago before they were accommodated in Shyadanahalli Survey No. 53. But, when the government came forward to construct houses for them under Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM), they were relocated to the Shyadanahalli Survey No. 37. But, after the houses were constructed under JNNURM, the nomadic tribes contended that they will not be able to stay in multi-storeyed apartments because of their occupation and lifestyle that included taking care of cattle, poultry and other livestock.

Ekalavyanagar, which is part of Naganahalli Gram Panchayat, has been provided with electricity and water connection, while its residents have also been given ration cards, Aadhar cards, caste and income certificates. About five residents of Ekalavyanagar have been elected as members of Gram Panchayat too, Mr. Shivanna claimed.

He alleged that the Revenue Department officials were hand in glove with “land mafia”, who wanted to take over the government land on which they are residing.