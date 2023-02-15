ADVERTISEMENT

Either Revanna or Bhavani for Hassan seat

February 15, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

Former Minister H.D. Revanna and his wife Bhavani Revanna of the JD(S) have begun a flurry of activity in the Hassan Assembly constituency, implying that either of the two will contest for the seat on the JD(S) ticket.

For the last two days, the couple held meetings with party workers and leaders in Hassan. It is said that Ms.Bhavani did tell a group of workers at Nidudi village on Tuesday that either she or her husband would contest for Hassan seat. The party workers had been asked to get prepared for the elections.

Former Hassan City Municipal Council member Manju alias Bangari Manju, met the couple in Hassan and joined the party. He had identified with the BJP earlier.

Meanwhile, H.P. Swaroop, another JD(S) candidate, has continued to visit villages and solicit support from the people.The party has not officially declared its candidate. During his recent visit to Hassan district, former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy maintained that the party would select a candidate taking everybody’s opinion into consideration.

Earlier, Ms. Bhavani Revanna claimed that the party had decided to field her for Hassan seat. However, Mr.Kumaraswamy said he preferred fielding an ordinary worker in the constituency.

