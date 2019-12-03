Eight-year-old girl sexually assaulted, murdered

An eight-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted and murdered in a village in Chincholli taluk in Kalaburagi district on Monday. Furious villagers blocked the main roads in Chincholi town on Tuesday to protest against the heinous act.

The accused has been identified as Yallappa, 35, a native of Yakapur village. He is a tailor by profession and had abandoned his wife and three children a year ago.

According to sources, the victim, who was studying in class 2, was absent from school on Monday. The accused had allegedly lured her on the pretext of buying her chocolates. Villagers had seen the girl with Yallappa in the day.

When the girl did not return home after her school hours, her parents grew suspicious and went out in search of her. When they came to know that she was with Yallappa, they confronted him. He, however, tried to evade by ignoring any enquiries related to her, according to sources.

The villagers searched for the girl on the outskirts and fields till late in the night and spotted the body in a canal.

The parents and villagers informed Sulepeth police and handed over Yallappa to them. The police recovered the body after they detained Yallappa.

The preliminary investigation showed that the victim was allegedly raped before being murdered. The police, however, are awaiting the post-mortem report.