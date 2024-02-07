GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Eight-year-old girl escapes from kidnapper in Chikkodi

February 07, 2024 07:52 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

An eight-year-old schoolgirl escaped from the clutches of her kidnapper by biting his wrist in Chikkodi on Tuesday.

The unidentified offender was lying in wait near the school in the evening. He snatched the girl when she came out of class and started to flee from the spot with the girl in his arms.

Shocked by the sudden move of the offender to snatch her, the girl tried to scream for help. She also bit the kidnapper in the wrist and when he dropped her, ran away from him.

Meanwhile, a boy in the victim’s class, who witnessed the crime, alerted the teachers. The teachers came running to the spot.

The teachers picked up the girl who by then was running towards the school. Passers-by who gathered at the spot informed the police. Teachers also informed senior officers of the Education Department.

Police Sub-Inspector Basagouda Nerli, Tahsildar Chidambar Kulkarni, Block Education Officer B.A. Mekanmaradi and others visited the school.

Principal Premalata A.M. has filed a complaint with the Chikkodi Police. Officers are investigating.

