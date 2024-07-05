ADVERTISEMENT

Eight-year-old girl dies of suspected dengue in Hassan

Published - July 05, 2024 08:11 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Hassan Zilla Panchayat CEO B.R. Poornima, DHO B.N. Shivaswamy, and others visited Doddalli in Holenarasipur taluk on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

An eight-year-old girl, a native of Doddalli in Holenarasipur taluk, died in a hospital in Mysuru on Friday. The girl is suspected to have died of dengue. However, the officers of the Health and Family Welfare Department have not declared it a case of dengue.

The girl had been suffering from a high fever for the last three-four days. As she did not show any improvement at Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences, her parents shifted her to a private hospital in Mysuru two days ago.

Following the incident, Zilla Panchayat CEO B.R. Poornima, District Health Officer Dr. B.N. Shivaswamy, and others visited the village and spoke to the family members.

Mr. Shivaswamy told The Hindu that so far, 213 cases of dengue have been reported in Hassan this year. “Two deaths have been confirmed. However, we are yet to ascertain if the girl died due to dengue. We can declare it only after death audit by a designated committee,” he said.

