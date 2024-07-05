GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Eight-year-old girl dies of suspected dengue in Hassan

Published - July 05, 2024 08:11 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
Hassan Zilla Panchayat CEO B.R. Poornima, DHO B.N. Shivaswamy, and others visited Doddalli in Holenarasipur taluk on Friday.

Hassan Zilla Panchayat CEO B.R. Poornima, DHO B.N. Shivaswamy, and others visited Doddalli in Holenarasipur taluk on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

An eight-year-old girl, a native of Doddalli in Holenarasipur taluk, died in a hospital in Mysuru on Friday. The girl is suspected to have died of dengue. However, the officers of the Health and Family Welfare Department have not declared it a case of dengue.

The girl had been suffering from a high fever for the last three-four days. As she did not show any improvement at Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences, her parents shifted her to a private hospital in Mysuru two days ago.

Following the incident, Zilla Panchayat CEO B.R. Poornima, District Health Officer Dr. B.N. Shivaswamy, and others visited the village and spoke to the family members.

Mr. Shivaswamy told The Hindu that so far, 213 cases of dengue have been reported in Hassan this year. “Two deaths have been confirmed. However, we are yet to ascertain if the girl died due to dengue. We can declare it only after death audit by a designated committee,” he said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.