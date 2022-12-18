Eight-year-old boy dies of snakebite

December 18, 2022 08:29 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - KALABURAGI

An eight-year-old boy died after he was bitten by a poisonous snake when he was sleeping in his house at Bhandarkumta village of Aurad taluk in Bidar district recently.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deceased was identified as Ramdas Madhav Wagdhari.

The slithering reptile attacked Ramdas Wagdhari and wrapped itself around his body when he was asleep. His father made all efforts to save his son and confronted the snake for more than half-an-hour, before killing the reptile.

Ramdas Wagdhari was rushed to neighbouring Udgir in Latur district of Maharashtra for treatment. Unable to get treatment for the snakebite, the boy breathed his last in hospital.